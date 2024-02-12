AFG V SL: Binura Fernando Comes In For Injured Dushmantha Chameera In T20I

(MENAFN- IANS) Dambulla, Feb 12 (IANS) Sri Lanka left-arm fast bowler Binura Fernando has been called in place of the injured Dushmantha Chameera as Sri Lanka cricket on Monday announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan starting from February 17.

Fernando's inclusion comes as a replacement for the injured Dushmantha Chameera, who suffered a setback during the first ODI against Afghanistan which Sri Lanka won by 42 runs. With his unique blend of pace and precision, Fernando brings a rare dimension to the Sri Lankan bowling attack, a prospect eagerly awaited by fans and teammates alike.

Although his journey with the national side has been interrupted by injury lay-offs. His recent exploits in the franchise circuit, representing teams like Jaffna Kings and Dambulla Aura after recovering from a hamstring injury that he suffered in the T20 World Cup game against Australia in October 2022.

Joining a formidable seam quartet alongside Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara, and Matheesha Pathirana, Fernando is poised to make a significant impact on the series. With spin options led by Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, backed by the versatile Kamindu Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva, Sri Lanka boasts a well-rounded bowling arsenal.

However, it's not just the bowling department that exudes strength. The batting unit, comprising stalwarts like Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, and Angelo Mathews, adds depth and experience to the squad. With the likes of Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, and Charith Asalanka also in the mix, Sri Lanka possesses a formidable lineup capable of challenging any opposition.

As the stage is set for the three-match series, all eyes turn to Dambulla, the venue for the upcoming clashes. With the first match scheduled for February 17, followed by the second and third encounters on February 19 and 21 respectively, anticipation reaches a fever pitch.

Sri Lanka T20I squad: Wanindu Hasaranga (capt), Charith Asalanka (vice-capt), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara, Akila Dananjaya, Kamindu Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama

--IANS

