Baker Hill Announces Jim Perry As Keynote Speaker For Prosper 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Baker Hill's annual user conference to take place in Orlando, Fla. in April 2024

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill , a leading financial technology provider in delivering solutions for loan origination, risk management and analytics, has announced that Jim Perry, Senior Strategist at Market Insights and well-renowned speaker in the financial sector, will headline the agenda for Baker Hill's premier user conference, Prosper 2024, which will take place in Orlando, Florida from April 21-23.

"Last year's Prosper event was a huge success, producing record attendance from 65 financial institutions across the nation. We host the event to give attendees the opportunity to interact with industry leaders, and to provide financial institution leaders with the latest insights on the state of the banking industry and lending," said John Deignan, president and CEO of Baker Hill. "We have high expectations for 2024's conference, and we expect yet another year of strong turnout."

Deignan continued, "At Baker Hill, we strongly believe in the power of community. As we celebrate Baker Hill's 40th birthday in 2024, we're doubling down on our focus of empowering community banks and credit unions with the technology they need to serve their communities. That's why Prosper was created – it's not just a conference, it's an opportunity to build your professional network and learn from your peers. Our team is enthusiastic about our agenda and this year's keynote speaker, and we look forward to setting a foundation for informed strategic planning and exploring trends that are shaping the future of the financial industry. Come celebrate our 40th anniversary at Prosper 2024!"

As Senior Strategist at Market Insights, a consulting firm that helps financial institutions make strategic decisions based on facts about their markets, customers and more, Jim Perry joins Prosper 2024 as Baker Hill's keynote speaker. Perry will share his unique perspectives on the trends shaping the financial services industry leveraging his years of experience consulting financial institutions throughout the U.S. He brings deep expertise in the areas of strategic development, digital modernization, marketing and branding, culture and DEIB. Given his reputation as an expert in the fintech and financial services sector, Perry has been invited to present at numerous state, regional, national and international conferences over the years. He was also honored by Onalytica as one of the "Top 100 Fintech Influencers" and continues to be recognized by fellow industry experts as a leader in banking and financial services.

Prosper is Baker Hill's premier user conference and offers financial institution leaders valuable and exclusive insights on the state of the banking industry. Throughout the conference, attendees will discover ways to maximize their use of Baker Hill NextGen®, as well as best practices for driving loan growth and managing risk in the year ahead. Each year, Prosper attracts many renowned industry experts and speakers, as well as representatives from Baker Hill's trusted partners.

Attendees will have opportunities interact with C-level executives, fellow bank and credit union leaders, and Baker Hill's experts to exchange perspectives and other valuable insights. With various networking activities to choose from, Prosper 2024 is an ideal event for community bank and credit union leaders to connect with their peers and other financial services professionals.

For more information or to register for Prosper 2024, visit bakerhill/prosper .

About Baker Hill

Baker Hill is in the business of evolving loan origination by combining expertise in technology with expertise in banking. Built on decades of walking alongside banks and credit unions as they provide vital resources to their communities, Baker Hill NextGen® is a configurable, single platform SaaS solution for commercial, small business, consumer loan origination, and risk management that grows along with you as your business needs change. Baker Hill is lending evolved. For more information, visit bakerhill.

SOURCE Baker Hill