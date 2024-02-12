HUB INTERNATIONAL ENHANCES COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE AND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS SERVICES WITH ACQUISITION OF MITCHELL SANDHAM INC. IN ONTARIO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Hub International Limited

(Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired Mitchell Sandham Inc. and its subsidiary, Mitchell Sandham Group Benefits Inc. (collectively, Mitchell Sandham). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Mitchell Sandham is one of the oldest and largest independently owned insurance brokerages in the Greater Toronto Area providing commercial and personal insurance, and employee benefits services.

"Mitchell Sandham has a strong reputation in the market for delivering outstanding client service and building a high-achieving sales team," said Susan Murphy, President of Hub Ontario. "We are excited to have them join Hub. They will help us continue to advance our growth strategy in the region."

"After experiencing exceptional growth over the past 10 years, we began the 12-month journey to find a strategic partner that will help us accelerate our growth into the future," said Aaron Nantais, CEO of Mitchell Sandham. "Joining Hub will give our clients and employees enhanced resources and expertise, including a broader geographical reach across Canada and the US."

"I was fortunate to start my career with the family brokerage and after a very thorough selection process, I am confident that Hub is the perfect strategic partner for us," said Ryan Mitchell, COO of Mitchell Sandham. "We are all excited to join forces with Hub and continue the legacy of Mitchell Sandham while creating exceptional opportunities for both our team and our valued clients."

CEO Aaron Nantais, COO Ryan Mitchell, Partner and Vice Presidents Michael Daou and Trevor Waldron, CEO of Mitchell Sandham Group Benefits & Retirement Chris McFarland, and the Mitchell Sandham team will join Hub Ontario.

Mitchell Sandham will be referred to as Mitchell Sandham Insurance Brokers, a Hub International company.

Mitchell Sandham was represented by Dowling Hales for the transaction.

