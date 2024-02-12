Bit Digital, Inc. Announces 2024 Strategic Priorities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT ) ("Bit Digital" or the "Company"), a sustainable platform for digital assets and artificial intelligence ("AI") infrastructure headquartered in New York City, is pleased to announce its strategic priorities for 2024.

"Our strategic priorities for 2024 are the cornerstone of our success, embodying five essential pillars that will guide Bit Digital's focus and direction," said Sam Tabar, CEO of Bit Digital. "Together, these priorities form the blueprint that should set the stage for a year of groundbreaking achievements."

The following priorities are subject to change based on market conditions and other factors and are not necessarily presented based on priority ranking.



Expand the active

bitcoin mining fleet

Diversify and grow Bit Digital AI

Maintain a strong and flexible balance sheet

Increase our treasury holdings of staked

ETH with retained earnings Continued focus on sustainability

Expand the active bitcoin mining fleet



The Company targets doubling the size of its active bitcoin mining fleet to approximately 6.0 EH/s during 2024. The Company anticipates a significant portion of the growth will be executed following the bitcoin 'halving' (expected in April 2024) when it anticipates attractive procurement opportunities for mining equipment. In expanding the mining fleet, Bit Digital also aims to increase its overall fleet efficiency and lower its marginal production cost by procuring high-efficiency machines.



Diversify and grow Bit Digital AI

The Company's Bit Digital AI business currently has an approximate $50 million annualized revenue run-rate with its anchor customer contract. The Company aims to increase the revenue run-rate of this business materially in 2024 through both expanding the scope of its existing contract and by onboarding new customers. The Company is targeting $100m of run-rate AI revenue by year-end 2024.

Maintain a strong and flexible balance sheet

As of January 31, 2024, Bit Digital had approximately $23 million of cash, approximately $74 million worth of digital assets, and zero debt. A strong balance sheet has been instrumental in enabling the Company to withstand downturns in bitcoin pricing and act opportunistically when equipment market falls to attractive levels. While the Company's growth plans for 2024 will require capital to achieve, Bit Digital intends to pursue growth with prudent management of its balance sheet.

Increase our treasury holdings of staked ETH with retained earnings

Bit Digital remains optimistic on the future of the Ethereum network and will continue to systematically convert a portion of its mined bitcoin into ETH for the purpose of staking ETH to generate yield. The Company had approximately 12,752

ETH actively staked in native and liquid staking protocols as of December 31, 2023.

Continued focus on sustainability

Approximately 99% of our fleet's run-rate electricity consumption was generated from carbon-free energy sources as of September 30, 2023[1], highlighting our commitment to sustainable practices in the digital asset mining industry. Bit Digital aims to continue leading by example as it pertains to sustainably mining bitcoin and ultimately aims for its mining operations to become entirely carbon-free.

"As we navigate through 2024, our mission at Bit Digital is clear and ambitious," mentioned Tabar. "We are set to double our hashrate in 2024 while simultaneously our Bit Digital AI business line is on a path to expand its partnerships and forge new ones. Sustainability remains at the core of our operations, as we expect to maintain our green mining operation. Additionally, we're continuing our Proof-of-Stake endeavors, all while maintaining a robust and flexible financial foundation. This is more than growth; it's a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and financial prudence."

[1] 99% carbon-free figure is based on data provided by our hosts, publicly available sources, and internal estimates.

