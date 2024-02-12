KAY Jewelers® Celebrates Love And Basketball As Cleveland Cavaliers' Official Partner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) America's #1 Jewelry Retailer to Bring the Love as the

Cavs take on the Chicago Bulls on Valentine's Day

with Cleveland Social Singles Event, Heartfelt Tributes, Special Guests

and the Return of KAY KISS CAM

CLEVELAND, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new partnership between the Cleveland Cavaliers and KAY Jewelers, the Official Partner of Couples Who Love The Game, will spread love across

Cavs Nation and shine a light on the role sports plays in relationships through the personal stories of families, friends and couples who share a passion for the Wine & Gold. KAY's celebration of love tips off on Valentine's Day, February 14th, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse when the Cavs host the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m.

"Partnering with the Cleveland Cavaliers is part of our overall mission to inspire love and highlight the unique bond sports creates among couples, family, friends, and teammates," said Bill Brace, President of KAY Jewelers. "Our involvement with the Cavaliers is especially poignant as it connects us to our roots in Northeast Ohio. As the Official Partner of Couples Who Love the Game, it is our belief that the love for sports parallels the love in a relationship - it's deep, lasting, and loyal."

Love will fill the air for the Valentine's Day game, beginning with a pregame singles event in Bridges at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Hosted by local influencer Natalie Belle, founder of Cleveland Social , fans will have the chance to mix and mingle and an opportunity to win great raffle prizes that will include KAY gift cards, autographed Cavs merchandise and more. For a special ticket offer that includes this pregame singles event and the Cavs vs. Bulls matchup, click here .

The crowd favorite KAY KISS CAM will make its return to the Humongotron scoreboard for 10 games this season to encourage lovers to pucker up for fan-approved PDA. Throughout the night Cavs United members will share stories about the special bond their love of sports has created in their relationships, and Cavs United member anniversaries will be recognized with a commemorative gift from KAY. Joining the Valentine's Day celebration will be special guests Sam Jeffries and Olivia Lewis from ABC's "Bachelor in Paradise" reality series.

"We couldn't have a more perfect collaborator than KAY Jewelers to celebrate the meaningful connections sports brings to our lives," said Shelly Cayette, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for the Cleveland Cavaliers. "A big part of the Cavs fan experience is about having fun with friends and loved ones and creating lasting memories together while cheering on the team. Across our various platforms, we look forward to working with KAY to share the narrative of these special relationships."

Elements of the multi-year partnership, through the end of the 2024-25 season, include extensive digital and social media programming, in-game activations, special retail promotions and exclusive offers for Cavs United members, stakeholders and employees.

In addition to becoming the Cavaliers Official Partner, KAY Jewelers is the title partner of the Cavs' Junkyard Dog Chain social series, the highly popular post-game social content that highlights a player's performance, impact, grit, or unique contribution to a Cavs winning game.

ABOUT KAY JEWELERS

For over 100 years, KAY® has helped millions of people express love and celebrate life's most meaningful moments. Operated by Signet Jewelers Ltd., the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, KAY is America's #1 specialty jewelry retailer. For additional information, visit .

ABOUT THE CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

The Cleveland Cavaliers won the NBA Championship in 2016 while also taking the Eastern Conference crown in 2007, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. The team plays at, and also operates, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse are part of Rock Entertainment Group. The Group also includes the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL, the Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League, Cavs Legion of the NBA 2K League, Legion Lair Lit by TCP home of Cavs Legion in Cleveland, and Cleveland Clinic Courts - the Cavaliers' training and development center in Independence, Ohio. The Cavaliers are regularly recognized for their extensive community support and engagement programs and contributions, workplace diversity and inclusion leadership, and an on-going economic impact that now registers in the billions of dollars locally.

PRESS CONTACT

Lividini & Co.

[email protected]

SOURCE Kay Jewelers