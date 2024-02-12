EPAM Recognized As A Preferred Tech Company Among Young Professionals In Colombia

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEWTOWN, Pa. and

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM ), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced it has been recognized as a top 10 preferred tech company in Colombia among professionals under 35 years old

by the 2024 Top of Mind Index Tech study conducted by FirstJob, a company specialized in employability data. This recognition follows EPAM's growth in Colombia and expansion of global delivery centers in Latin America that have brought new career opportunities for local IT professionals and enhanced business value for clients.

EPAM Colombia Ranked 6th in the Top of Mind Index 2024

The study found that EPAM is highly regarded in areas including innovation, business culture and employee experience. EPAM ranked 6th among more than 1,400 companies identified, climbing five spots from 2023. More than 14,000 young professionals were surveyed to identify the most aspirational companies and elements that make the organization's value offer unique.

"We're honored to be recognized as a top tech company among young professionals in Colombia," said JP

Vergara, Senior Director, Country Head, Colombia and Dominican Republic at EPAM. "Colombia is home to many talented IT professionals who are eager to learn and help us make the future real for clients worldwide through transformative solutions and advanced technologies like generative AI. We're committed to being an inclusive workplace where every individual can grow and thrive."

In 2023,

EPAM opened offices in Bogotá and Medellín , Colombia, to expand its footprint within the Latin American region-bringing new opportunities for local technical talent and enhanced global delivery centers for clients. This follows EPAM's acquisition of Colombia-based S4N to help build advanced solutions and a more agile, diverse global delivery organization.

In addition to being recognized as an

aspirational company in Colombia, EPAM was recently named a top employer in multiple locations worldwide by Glassdoor, Built In and kununu. This adds to many other esteemed recognitions, including, but not limited to, Newsweek Top 100 Most Loved Workplace , Best Workplace for Women in Tech and Top 10 Best Companies for Young Professionals in Mexico .

