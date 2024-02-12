Syra Health Announces A Healthcare Workforce Contract With Fairfax County, Virginia

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The contract is Syra Health's third active contract in the state of Virginia

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA ) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, announced today a healthcare workforce contract with the County of Fairfax, Virginia where the Company will staff licensed nurses to provide 24-hour nursing care. The Company will also staff other temporary healthcare positions.

This is Syra Health's third active government contract in the state of Virginia. All three contracts provide healthcare staffing, fulfilled by Syra Health's Healthcare Workforce business unit.

Under this contract, Syra Health will deploy its expertise in healthcare staffing to assist the County of Fairfax in meeting its clinical workforce requirements. This collaboration aligns with Syra Health's commitment to advancing healthcare beginning with the personnel that makes healthcare possible.

Sandeep Allam, Executive Chairman and President of Syra Health said, "Our dedication to enhancing healthcare extends beyond traditional models. By providing top-tier clinical staffing, we aim to contribute to the County of Fairfax's commitment to delivering quality healthcare services to its community."

In September of 2023, Syra Health announced a contract awarded by the Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Corrections to staff temporary medical services. Before September, Syra Health secured a state-wide contract providing healthcare staffing to the state Department of General Services.

Syra Health currently has active contracts in 15 states across the nation, including agreements with local, state, and federal government agencies, payers, and academic institutions.

The contract announced today runs through June 30, 2028, with the opportunity for an additional two years in renewals. Revenue from the contract will be determined based on the number of positions that require staffing and the hourly rate for each position.

