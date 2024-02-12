Toronto Stock Exchange, Wajax Corp., The View From The C-Suite

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -
Iggy Domagalski, Chief Executive Officer, Wajax Corp. ("Wajax" or the "Corporation") (TSX: WJX), shares his Company's
story in an intervie
with
TMX Group.
The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange.
Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment.
Wajax provides sales, parts and services to multiple sectors of the Canadian economy
About Wajax Corp. (TSX: WJX)
Founded in 1858,
Wajax is one of
Canada's
longest-standing and most diversified industrial products and services providers.
