Global Urinary Tract Infection Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 11.85 Billion By 2031, Growing At A CAGR Of 3.2%: Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The urinary tract infection market is bolstered by the increased research and development (R&D) of a novel class of antibiotics for urinary tract infections.

New York, United States, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urinary tract infections affect the kidneys, ureters, bladder, or urethra (UTI). The development of novel urinary incontinence devices, the rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures, the shift from conventional to novel urinary incontinence products, and the success in preventing hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are all factors in the market's global expansion. But the market's potential is constrained by a need for more awareness about urinary incontinence devices, problems recovering from surgery, and rising concerns about disposable items. The rising cost of healthcare in developing countries and the deeper integration of technology will create new opportunities in the future.

Combinational Drug Launch Drives the Global Market

According to Straits Research, “The global urinary tract infection market size was valued at USD 8.92 Billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 11.85 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period (2023-2031). ” Increased research and development (R&D) of a novel class of antibiotics for urinary tract infections is expected to increase the market. For instance, California Polytechnic State University researchers discussed developing a novel class of antibiotics for urinary tract infections that target bacterial iron uptake at the American Chemical Society Fall 2020 Virtual Meeting and Expo in August 2020. Additionally, in July 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the antibacterial medication Recarbrio (imipenem, cilastatin, and sulbactam) for use by people with complicated urinary tract infections (UTI) and serious intra-abdominal infections (cIAI).

In August 2017, the FDA approved a novel antibiotic combination drug for treating people with cUTI. The drug Vabomere contains the antibiotic meropenem and the novel beta-lactamase inhibitor vaborbactam. In a multicenter, randomized phase 3 clinical trial with 545 cUTI patients, including those with acute pyelonephritis, Vabomere statistically outperformed another antibiotic/beta-lactamase combination drug, according to the FDA's news release (kidney infection). The market for treatments for urinary tract infections is expected to grow faster thanks to the launch of increasingly potent combination drugs.

Prioritization of New Markets and Improved R&D Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The market is expected to expand as urinary tract infections become more prevalent. The prevalence of urinary tract infections overall was 33.54%, with 66.78% of cases occurring in females and 33.22% in males, according to a 2018 study titled "Prevalence of Urinary Tract Infections and Current Scenario of Antibiotic Susceptibility Pattern of Bacteria Causing UTI." The study was conducted at Mumbai's Tertiary Healthcare Hospital Microbiology Department.

Additionally, it is projected that firms in the global urinary tract market will benefit from favorable growth prospects thanks to R&D in urinary tract infections. For instance, in May 2020, researchers from the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam in the Netherlands reported that urinary tract infections could be distinguished from other conditions in a high-risk pediatric population to diagnose using an electronic nose and volatile organic compound profiling. The quality of patient treatment is improved by increasing R&D for rapid and accurate diagnosis.

Regional Analysis

North America is the primary source of income and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.65% over the projection period. The market in the Americas is dominated by North and Latin America . The North American market includes the U.S. and Canada. The Americas comprise the bulk of the worldwide market due to the rapid development of diagnostic and therapeutic products and the rise in the incidence of urogenital and renal diseases. The U.S. dominates the urinary tract infection (UTI) market with the largest market share. The presence of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, rising healthcare expenditures, and an increase in the prevalence of bacterial illnesses among the local population of senior women are the primary factors affecting the market growth in this region.

Europe is anticipated to exhibits a CAGR of 3.90% during the forecast period. Europe is the second-largest regional market in terms of revenue. Urinary disorders are a significant economic burden in Europe. According to a WHO bulletin, the EU5 (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK) high-income countries typically spend 2 to 3 percent of their annual health budgets treating urinary illnesses. The factors propelling the market expansion in this area include growing awareness of urogenital problems, increased educational activity, and the accessibility of numerous diagnostic and treatment ways to manage infection. Additionally, a woman's risk of getting a urinary tract infection is increased by several medical conditions such as pregnancy, weakened immune system, aging, kidney transplant recipients, and unsanitary activities.

Key Highlights



Based on drug class, the global urinary tract infection market is bifurcated into quinolones, cephalosporin, aminoglycosides, β-lactam, azoles, penicillin, and others. The quinolones segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global urinary tract infection market is bifurcated into urethritis, cystitis, pyelonephritis, and others. The urethritis segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.05% during the forecast period.

Based on the pathogen, the global urinary tract infection market is bifurcated into escherichia coli, staphylococcus saprophyticus, klebsiella pneumonia, proteus mirabilis, enterococcus faecalis, and others. The escherichia coli segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.95% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the global urinary tract infection market is bifurcated into hospital, clinical, self-administered, and others. The hospital segment is the major contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.60% during the forecast period. North America is the major revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The Top 10 players in the urinary tract infection market's are Pfizer Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis AG, Merck and Co., Inc, Eli Lily and Company, Allergan, and Cipla Inc .

Market News



In October 2021, Tebipenem HBr tablets were submitted for FDA approval in a new drug application (NDA) by Spero Therapeutics Inc. for treating complex urinary tract infections (UTI), including pyelonephritis, brought on by susceptible microorganisms. In September 2021, Biapenem was introduced by BDR Pharma, one of India's top generic drug makers, to treat patients with complex urinary tract infections, lower respiratory infections, and intra-abdominal infections.

