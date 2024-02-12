Cumulus Media Announces Conference Call To Discuss Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Operating Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 27th at 8:30 AM ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2023 operating results. A press release containing a summary of these results will be issued before the call at approximately 8:00 AM ET.



To participate in the conference call, please register in advance using this link . NetRoadshow (NRS) is the service provider for this call. Registration requires a one-time only email address verification. Upon completing registration, a calendar invitation will follow with call access details, including a unique PIN, and replay details.

The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode through a link on the Company's investor relations website at . This link can also be used to access a recording of the call, which will be available shortly following its completion.

To join by phone with operator-assisted dial-in, domestic callers should dial 833-470-1428 and international callers should dial 404-975-4839. If prompted, the participant access code is 214014. Please call five to ten minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call.

