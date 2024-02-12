Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Is Set To Reach USD 33.4 Billion By 2030 With CAGR Of 30.0% | Marketdigits

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market was valued USD 4.1 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 33.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 30.0% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market” , by Type (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel cells, Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Polymer Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC), Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (DMFC), Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Others), Application (Stationary, Transportation, Portable), End User (Fuel Cell Vehicles, Utilities, Defense), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Conventional Store, Online, Subscription Model, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 4.1 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 33.4 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 30.0% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Type , Application , Distribution Channel, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW AISIN AVL Sample of Companies Covered Ballard power system Bloom energy Bosch

Market Overview

The Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Food market occupies a crucial role in the contemporary manufacturing industry. The adverse impacts of pollutants emitted by conventional fuel vehicles have prompted the scientific community to shift towards environmentally friendly energy sources. Among various renewable energy options, hydrogen stands out as a promising candidate for powering vehicles. Similar to electricity, hydrogen serves as an energy carrier capable of delivering substantial amounts of energy. Efficient onboard hydrogen storage in vehicles is a crucial aspect to consider in the design of fuel cell vehicles. Recent advancement in hydrogen fuel cell engines to assess the viability of using hydrogen as a primary fuel in transportation systems. A fuel cell, functioning as an electrochemical device, generates electricity through the interaction of chemical gases and oxidants.

With electrodes and electrolytes, the fuel cell separates cations and anions in the reactants, resulting in electricity production. Importantly, fuel cells employ environmentally benign reactants and produce water as a byproduct of the chemical reaction. Given hydrogen's efficiency as an energy carrier, the fuel cell can generate direct current (DC) power to propel electric vehicles. Integrating a hydrogen fuel cell with batteries and a control system, incorporating strategic approaches, can lead to the development of a sustainable hybrid car.

AISIN

AVL

Ballard Power Systems

Bloom Energy

Bosch

Ceres Power

Convion

Elringklinger

ITM Power

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology

Plug Power

Pragma Industries

Proton Motor Fuel Cell Solid Power Italia

Minimizing Carbon Emission In The Transportation Sector

The reducing carbon emissions in the transportation sector is a critical imperative in the global efforts to combat climate change. The conventional reliance on fossil fuel-powered vehicles has significantly contributed to the rising levels of greenhouse gas emissions, particularly carbon dioxide, leading to adverse environmental consequences. To address this challenge, a multifaceted approach is necessary. Transitioning to alternative fuels and propulsion technologies, such as electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles, represents a pivotal strategy. Electric vehicles (EVs) offer a zero-emission solution, leveraging advancements in battery technology to provide a sustainable and clean mode of transportation. Additionally, the development and widespread adoption of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles hold promise, as they produce electricity through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, emitting only water vapor as a byproduct.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Minimizing carbon emission in the transportation sector

Increasing environmental concerns

Increased government initiatives Increased in research and development

Opportunities:



Technological Advancements

Growing demand for electric vehicles

Minimizing use of diesel and oil Globalization and Cultural Diversity

Growing demand for electric vehicles

One of the primary drivers behind this surge is the growing awareness of the environmental impact of traditional internal combustion engine vehicles, which emit greenhouse gases and contribute to air pollution. The increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is a notable trend in the automotive industry, driven by a confluence of environmental, economic, and technological factors. As concerns about climate change and air quality intensify, consumers are increasingly inclined to choose vehicles that offer a cleaner and more sustainable mode of transportation. Government policies and incentives play a crucial role in fostering the adoption of electric vehicles. Many countries around the world are implementing measures such as subsidies, tax credits, and stricter emission standards to encourage the transition to electric mobility. These initiatives aim to make electric vehicles more affordable, thus overcoming one of the traditional barriers to their widespread adoption – higher upfront costs compared to conventional vehicles

North America dominates the market for Hydrogen fuel cell market.

North America stands out as the dominating region in the global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market, with the United States leading in consumption and market share. The region is increasing its investment in fuel cell installation owing to the enhanced capacity installation of FCs in the transport segment. The U.S. market particularly benefits from a diverse consumer base with a penchant for quick and convenient meal options.

Asia-Pacific, and specifically India, is emerging as a key player with substantial growth potential in the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market. Extending its lead in the manufacture and deployment of FC cars , driven by supportive government policies. India's market is driven by a rising urban population, increasing disposable incomes, and a shift towards Westernized habits. The convenience factor aligns well with the fast-paced urban life in countries like India, making hydrogen fuel cell markets increasingly popular. Additionally, government initiatives promoting the policies and improvements in distribution channels contribute to the market's growth.

Another noteworthy region is the Middle East and Africa, where the demand for convenient fuel solutions is on the rise due to changing lifestyles and an expanding working-class population. South Africa, in particular, showcases promise as a market with high growth potential, driven by urbanization and a growing awareness of convenient fuel options.

The Solid oxide fuel Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market, rising demand for solid oxide fuel, the electrochemical process not only produces electricity but also generates the necessary heat to maintain the fuel cell's temperature and drive the reforming reaction. As long as a continuous supply of fuel and air is available, Bloom's fuel cells persistently convert chemical energy into electrical energy, providing a direct electric current at the site of the fuel cell. This self-sustaining process underscores the efficiency and sustainability of SOFC technology.

Segmentations Analysis of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market: -

By Type







Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel cells



Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells



Solid Oxide Fuel Cells



Polymer Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC)



Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (DMFC)



Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells Others

By Application







Stationary



Transportation Portable

By End user







Fuel Cell Vehicles



Utilities Defense



By Distribution Channel



Hypermarkets and Supermarkets



Conventional Store



Online



Subscription Model

Others

By Region



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

