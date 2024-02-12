(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 05-Feb-24 10,652 €822.49 8,761,179 06-Feb-24 10,529 €833.31 8,773,922 07-Feb-24 10,386 €842.23 8,747,419 08-Feb-24 10,307 €850.46 8,765,701 09-Feb-24 10,098 €864.86 8,733,321

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at s

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

