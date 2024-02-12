TILT Holding’S Jupiter Research Introduces THREDZ, The Future Of 510 Cartridges

PHOENIX, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the“Company”) (CBOE: TILT ) (OTCQB: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions including inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, in tandem with its subsidiary Jupiter Research , the premier source for performance-driven wholesale cartridges, power supplies and all-in-ones vaporizers, today announced the mass market launch of a new patented, stackable 510 technology-THREDZTM.



THREDZ is a stackable cartridge that prioritizes portability and personalization, allowing consumers to blend two oil cartridges to create the perfect fusion-and a customized experience. This new technology from Jupiter Research empowers consumers to select two favorite strains and thread them together, creating bespoke blends from an endless variety of cannabinoid and terpene combinations.

“THREDZ is the result of our continuous efforts to best serve brands and their consumers through access to innovative technology that offers new and unique experiences,” said TILT Chief Executive Officer, Tim Conder.“Today's cannabis enthusiasts are looking for customizable consumption, and THREDZ allows them to combine different oils to create the perfect, personalized smoke session. Through Jupiter Research, TILT offers a diverse, inhalation-led product portfolio to consumers across the U.S. and abroad.”

THREDZ cartridges integrate seamlessly with existing 510 batteries, one of the most widely used technologies for cannabis vapes, making it a sustainable and cost-efficient option for consumers. Jupiter worked with inventor and patent holder Alex Pasternack to expand its product portfolio and bring the THREDZ stackable technology to market.

THREDZ is now available to the mass market. For more information, upcoming innovations, power or all-in-one products, visit our website at or email at ... .