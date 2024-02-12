Dunapack Packaging Embraces Creatio For Digital Revolution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dunapack Packaging unveils its strategic objectives with Creatio to accelerate the digital evolution

BOSTON, MA, USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code platform for automating workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, released an interview with Dunapack Packaging, an industry leader in innovative packaging solutions. In the interview, Dunapack Packaging shares its digital strategy goals and the reasons behind selecting Creatio as their preferred vendor.Dunapack Packaging specializes in producing high-quality corrugated cardboard packaging primarily using recycled paper. The company utilizes the most modern technology to produce tailor-made packaging solutions with the highest quality.Their commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology was reaffirmed through the selection of a top-tier no-code platform, igniting the digital revolution. With Dunapack Packaging's steadfast dedication to improvement, they strive to bolster and expand their position in the industry, focusing on customer proximity, flexibility, and the delivery of consistent first-class service - now aided by Creatio.“With the Creatio implementation, we don't just foresee an enhancement in business and understanding, we aim to refine our internal communication, shape our operations, and embrace the evolving needs of both our customers and employees. It's not just about change. It's about adapting and thriving in every transition.” - Nina Jonczyk-Paruzel, Product Owner, CRM Implementation Lead at Dunapack Packaging.The decision made by the eco-friendly packaging solutions producer marks a significant step toward revolutionizing the company's business operations. It aims to deliver enhanced customer service, improve the centralization of data and information, drive innovation, and foster communication. Dunapack Packaging targets revolution in their operations by streamlining sales processes and making agile adjustments to meet dynamic market demands.To witness Dunapack Packaging's transformative journey and learn more about their collaboration with Creatio, visit the dedicated page and watch the exclusive interview here.About Dunapack PackagingDunapack Packaging, a member of the Austrian Prinzhorn Group, specializes in producing high-quality corrugated cardboard packaging primarily using recycled paper. With over 6,000 employees across 12 countries and 24 plants, they are the regional market leader in Central and Eastern Europe, delivering innovative and sustainable packaging solutions. Their commitment to sustainability is emphasized by the use of recycled materials and 100% recyclable, biodegradable products.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.For further information, please visit .

