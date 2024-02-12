Contentserv And Infoverity Join Forces To Drive Digital Transformation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Contentserv and Infoverity joined partnership

The leading PIM and PXM cloud platform provider welcomes the global professional services firm specializing in MDM and PIM in its partner community.

- Nic Prellwitz, Director of Product Solutions at InfoverityPALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Contentserv , the world's leading cloud platform provider for PIM and Product Experience Management (PXM) , announces its strategic partnership with Infoverity , a global professional services firm specializing in MDM and PIM. This collaboration aims to integrate advanced technology with deep data management expertise, providing tailored solutions that empower organizations to navigate complex business landscapes successfully.Founded in 2011, Infoverity is a leading systems integrator and global provider of MDM and PIM strategy and implementation, data governance and analytics, content management, data integration, enterprise hosting, and operational service. With its expertise in system integration, data management optimization, and digital transformation, Infoverity ensures data radiates value, enhances automation, and accelerates business outcomes.By combining Contentserv's product experience management with Infoverity's advisory services, best practices, and implementation projects, customers can leverage the full potential of their product data and lead digital transformation initiatives with confidence. This approach optimizes the integration, cleansing, mastering, and stewardship of product information across the enterprise.Nic Prellwitz, Director of Product Solutions at Infoverity, highlights,“Infoverity partners with best-in-class solutions and our strategy to partner with Contentserv and bring continuous value to our clients is critical in the current business environment. Organizational value is most effectively generated through the marriage of focused objectives, seasoned industry expertise, and solutions tailored to business needs.”“With Infoverity as Contentserv's latest system integrator and professional services partner in the US, we are creating significant value and benefits for our local clients. I'm very much looking forward to working together with the Infoverity team, and I am confident that the expertise and experience embodied in this partnership will be a tremendous asset to our go-to-market strategy,” says Alex Semrl, Managing Director of Contentserv US.Both partners aim to provide a compelling offering for new and existing customers, combining the leading Product Experience Cloud platform with a comprehensive system integration and professional services expert.About ContentservRecently recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester WaveTM: Product Information Management, Q4 2023, Contentserv's all-in-one, AI-powered Product Experience Cloud solution helps marketers, product teams, and IT professionals manage product content at scale, get products to market faster, and personalize the customer experience.Its acquisition of Shoppingfeed enables manufacturers, brand owners, and retailers to control the entire loop from content generation to syndication to digital shelf analytics and to optimize content with a high degree of automation. Businesses can distribute consistent data to over 1,000 marketplaces and marketing feeds, synchronize stock information, and manage orders.Over 1,500 brands in 89 countries already trust Contentserv with their product content. The software's flexibility, scalability, and usability make their daily lives easier, shorten time-to-market, and turn product data into revenue.Learn more atAbout InfoverityFounded in 2011, Infoverity is a leading systems integrator and global professional services firm that provides MDM and PIM Strategy and Implementation, Data Governance and Analytics, Content Management, Data Integration, Enterprise Hosting and Operational Services. With extensive experience with dozens of global companies, Infoverity provides a range of solutions, accelerators and tools to enhance design, implementation, and maintenance for enterprise data users.Learn more at /

