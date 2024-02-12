Team Of Road Safety Infrastructure Veterans Join Forces To Launch Roadblock Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

From left to right, Lee Stuart, Gary Lallo, Lauren Miller, Samantha Bischof, Joe Yodock and Roger Spencer.

- Lisa LarondePITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RSG International is proud to announce the launch of RoadBlock Solutions, a provider and distributor of road safety devices aimed at keeping roads, work zones, and people safe.RoadBlock Solutions is a division of Canadian-based RSG International, a global leader in the road safety infrastructure sector, formulating cutting-edge solutions for life-saving problems.“We're excited to launch RoadBlock Solutions and to service the road safety industry with a wide variety of life-saving devices,” explains Lisa Laronde, the president of RSG International.“We've put together an incredible team of industry veterans who are unmatched in this industry.”Leveraging decades of experience, RoadBlock Solutions is committed to safety, reliability, and customer service. The organization provides solutions for critical safety infrastructure and specializes in the rental, development, and distribution of temporary and permanent road safety devices and barriers for the North American market.“At RoadBlock Solutions, we pride ourselves on delivering exceptional service that is unmatched in the industry. We are dedicated to achieving unparalleled levels of creativity and innovation, which serves as the driving force behind our commitment to providing the highest standard of road safety products and solutions so that our customers can continuously enhance roads across North America.,” explains Jamie West, the President of RoadBlock Solutions.Gary Lallo, Joe Yodock, Lee Stuart, and Roger Spencer have joined RoadBlock Solutions, all of whom bring decades of experience and proven track records of industry excellence.“We work in a very tight-knit industry, so getting a significant quantity of veterans together is not an easy task,“ explains Gary Lallo, the Director, Commercial Strategy.“What sets us apart is the team we have assembled, which leads to our opportunity to create a global company focusing primarily on positive protection, both permanent and in work zone applications.”“Few places have this type of depth, capacity, and experience. Roadblock Solutions provides an environment of creativity and forward thinking that has the potential to change the way business is done in the US,” added Joe Yodock, the Director, Market Development.In addition to Lallo and Yodock, Roger Spencer has also been added to the team. Spencer brings more than 20 years of experience in product sales within the sector and is a specialist in road safety devices, he also brings a deep understanding of the North American road safety market.About RoadBlock Solutions:RoadBlock Solutions is a leading provider and distributor of innovative safety products aimed at keeping roads, work zones, and people safe. It specializes in product sales and rental services for a wide variety of road safety devices.About RSG International:RSG International is a global leader in the road safety sector, creating cutting-edge solutions for life-saving problems. Its companies cover all areas of road safety infrastructure, including construction and installation, product distribution, new product development, and auxiliary services.

