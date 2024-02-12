Early Detection Of Pancreatic Cancer Is Finally Here

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Accurate Pancreatic Cancer Early Detection Could Save Lives

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Breakthrough Genomics , a pioneer in genomic research and diagnostics, proudly announces the launch of its pancreatic cancer early detection test , which received FDA Breakthrough Device designation. Leveraging patented technology carried out in its CAP and CLIA certified laboratory, this innovative test promises to revolutionize the landscape of pancreatic cancer detection and potentially save countless lives.Pancreatic cancer is notoriously difficult to detect in its early stages, often progressing silently until it reaches an advanced and often incurable stage. However, Breakthrough Genomics' new test offers a ray of hope by enabling early detection through a simple blood sample. By analyzing circulating tumor DNA shed by pancreatic cancer cells, this liquid biopsy test can identify the presence of pancreatic cancer at its earliest stages with unprecedented accuracy."We are thrilled to introduce our revolutionary pancreatic cancer early detection test," said Laura Li, CEO of Breakthrough Genomics. "With this cutting-edge technology, we aim to provide individuals at risk of pancreatic cancer with the opportunity for early intervention, significantly improving their chances of successful treatment and survival."One of the key advantages of Breakthrough Genomics' test is its accessibility. Unlike traditional screening methods that may be invasive or require specialized imaging equipment, this liquid biopsy test can be performed using a simple blood draw, making it convenient and minimally disruptive for patients. Additionally, the test will be covered by major private insurance providers, ensuring broad access to this life-saving clinical test."We are committed to making early detection of pancreatic cancer accessible to as many people as possible," added Scott Braman. "By partnering with leading insurance providers, we aim to remove financial barriers and ensure that individuals can benefit from this breakthrough technology without undue financial burden."Breakthrough Genomics' pancreatic cancer early detection test represents a significant milestone in the fight against this deadly disease. By combining cutting-edge science with a commitment to accessibility and affordability, Breakthrough Genomics is poised to make a profound impact on the lives of individuals at risk of pancreatic cancer.For more information about Breakthrough Genomics and its pancreatic cancer early detection test, please visit or contact us at ....About Breakthrough Genomics:Breakthrough Genomics is a leading provider of genomic research and diagnostics, dedicated to advancing the field of precision medicine through innovative technologies and solutions. With a focus on early cancer detection and personalized disease management, Breakthrough Genomics is committed to improving patient outcomes and transforming the way we approach cancer and other diseases.Media Contact:Scott BramanDirector of MarketingBreakthrough Genomics...

