Launch Of GL Connect: A New Era In Financial Reporting From Splashbi

- Naveen Miglani, Co-Founder & CEO, SplashBIDULUTH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SplashBI, a leader in enterprise reporting and analytics, is proud to announce the launch of a new, enhanced GL Connect, its flagship financial reporting tool previously known as SplashGL. This significant development underscores SplashBI's commitment to innovation in financial reporting technology.GL Connect is expertly designed to revolutionize the financial reporting landscape, offering real-time insights and unmatched efficiency within Excel. The new dedicated website, href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">GLConnect, will be a valuable resource for current and prospective users, highlighting the tool's advanced capabilities, including seamless reporting for both Oracle EBS and Fusion Cloud environments.Kiran Pasham, Co-Founder and Chief Architect of SplashBI, stated:"The unveiling of the new GL Connect version is a testament to our dedication to enhancing financial reporting. Our goal has always been to equip finance professionals with intuitive, powerful solutions. GL Connect reflects this mission, and its dedicated website will be instrumental in empowering users globally."The new GL Connect comes with unique features like customizable hierarchies, advanced drill-down capabilities, and its ability to integrate effortlessly with existing Oracle systems, maintaining the highest data security and compliance standards.Explore the transformative power of GL Connect at and discover how it can elevate your financial reporting process.About SplashBIHeadquartered in Duluth, GA, with offices in Brighton, UK and Hyderabad, India, SplashBI is a prominent player in enterprise reporting and analytics, offering a comprehensive suite of pre-configured solutions for organizations around the globe. They provide a range of reporting and analytics solutions for every department across the enterprise, including Finance, HR, Sales & Marketing, Executives, and more. Whether organizations run Oracle, UKG, Workday, or a combination of multiple applications, SplashBI makes data accessible from disparate systems. Blending data allows users to make informed decisions through reports, visualizations, and trends. With a focus on user-centric design, SplashBI is committed to enhancing decision-making and operational efficiencies through advanced analytics.

