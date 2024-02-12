MRO Middle East, The Region's Largest Event For Commercial Aviation Aftermarket, Returns To Dubai, March 5-6

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MRO Middle East

The event will attract over 6,000 attendees from the entire airline supply chain

- Lydia Janow, Senior Vice President of Events for Aviation Week NetworkNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MRO Middle East , the region's largest event for commercial aviation aftermarket, returns to Dubai, March 5-6MRO Middle East (#MROME) will be held March 5-6 in Dubai, UAE, co-locating with Aircraft Interiors Middle East (AIME) and is the region's leading exhibition for commercial aviation maintenance.Gathering over 6,000 attendees from the entire airline supply chain, more than 80 countries are represented at the event, offering networking among industry leaders representing airlines, MROs, OEMs, lessors and suppliers.The free to attend event features over 240 local and international exhibitors, the largest in the event's history, showcasing the latest technologies and suppliers that are changing the way the MRO industry operates. The exhibition hours are Tuesday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday, March 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click here to see who is exhibiting.The Go Live! Theater on the show floor is sponsored by FedEx and will allow all attendees to take advantage of the free content on offer. Presentations, panels, and case studies from over 40 expert speakers on both MRO and Aircraft Interiors topics will be featured across the two-day agenda. See here for a list of speakers and the agenda.Speakers from airlines, MROs and service providers will address topics including“Capacity Issues on the Horizon,”“The Boom of India,”“Benefits of New Technology,”“Workforce Challenges - Explore Approaches to Retention, Training and Talent Attraction,”“Are Supply Chain Challenges Opening the Door to Alternative Parts?”“Insight into the Regional Cargo Market,”“Leasing versus Buying: How to Optimise Fleet Management,” and more.Speakers include:.Raghed Al Kaasamani, VP Engineering, Jazeera Airways.Ziad al-Hazmi, CEO, Lufthansa Technik Middle East.Abdulla Al-Hudaid, Fleet Procurement Director, Fly Yemen Airlines.Ashwani Bhargava, Senior Director of Supply Chain, Boeing India.Yasin Birinci, CTO, Turkish Technic.Fraser Currie, CEO, Joramco.Gregoire Desmasures, Head of Upgrade and Sustainability Services Marketing, Airbus.Tim French, Managing Director Worldwide Sales- Aerospace and Industrial, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, FedEx Express.Kuljit Ghata Aura, President, Middle East and Türkiye, Boeing.Kailash Krishnaswamy, SVP Aftermarket, Spirit AeroSystems.Jim O'Sullivan, VP Business Development, HEICO.Justin O'Donnell, Director Technical Operations, Riyadh Air.Caroline Vandedrinck, SVP Business Development, SR Technics.Didier Verte, VP Customer Business - Aircraft Components, AFI KLM E&MPlatinum Sponsors are HEICO, Saudia Technic and StandardAero, and Gold Sponsors are AFI KLM E&M, Airbus, Embraer, Lufthansa Technik, SAL, Satair, and Spirit AeroSystems.“MRO Middle East is the key destination for the airline supply chain and year after year it is the largest in the industry and the most effective venue for connecting and making deals,” said Lydia Janow, Senior Vice President of Events for Aviation Week Network .“The two-day event is filled with networking opportunites with those who are fostering the rapid growth in the region, developing cutting-edge technology, and pushing the industry forward.”ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORKAviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments, and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network's portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit .# # #

Elizabeth Grace

The Buzz Agency

+1 561-702-7471

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram