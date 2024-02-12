Police Stop Bengal BJP Mlas From Visiting Violence-Hit Sandeshkhali

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Feb 12 (IANS) A team of BJP legislators led by leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhkari, was stopped within the limits of Greater Kolkata enroute the violence-hit Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, which has been on the boil since last Thursday.

The BJP MLAs left for Sandeshkhali in a bus from the south gate of the state Assembly. However, as soon as the bus reached the Basanti Highway on the outskirts of Kolkata, it was stopped by the police.

The officer leading the police team informed that a request came from the office of the Superintendent of Basirhat district police, under which Sandeshkhali falls, stating that the BJP legislators should be stopped within the limits of Greater Kolkata once they head towards Sandeshkhali.

Order was also issued to impose Section 144 in Sandeshkhali.

However, Suvendu Adhikari argued that it is not possible to impose Section 144 within the Greater Kolkata territory, which is 60 km away from Sandeshkhali.

Adhikari also thanked Governor C.V. Ananda Bose for making a visit to Sandeshkhali following his request.

“I thank the Governor. While I was sure that we will not be allowed to reach Sandeshkhali, I also apprehended that we might be stopped within the Kolkata territory itself,” he said.

Fashion designer-turned-BJP legislator Agnimitra Paul claimed that the police, which remained 'mute spectators' when women were being harassed, have now become active in preventing BJP's legislative team from visiting Sandeshkhali and meet the distressed local people there.

--IANS

src/arm