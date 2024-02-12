Roytec Global (Pty) Ltd Exhibiting At Booth 1330, PDAC 2024 Convention In Toronto, March 3-6

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2024) - Visit Roytec Global (Pty) Ltd at Booth #1330 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About Roytec Global (Pty) Ltd

Roytec Global is an international company specializing in liquid / solid and mineral separation technologies for the Miningand Industrial sectors. We are LEADERS in thickening, filtration and mineral flotation technologies for the mining industry is privately owned by our Directors and Managers ensuring accountability and we are PASSIONATE ABOUT EXCELLENCE IN OUR SERVICES and we pride ourselves in delivering to our promises.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: .

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Roytec Global (Pty) Ltd

Peter Sampson

+1 (438) 465-2114

...



SOURCE: Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)