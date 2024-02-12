Geocentric Environmental Inc: Visit Us At PDAC 2024 Convention In Toronto This March At Booth · Booth#7215N

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2024) - Visit Geocentric Environmental Inc at Booth#7215N at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About Geocentric Environmental Inc

Geocentric Environmental Inc. is an environmental and hydrogeological consulting firm, incorporated in Canada. We are Subject Matter Experts in topics related to hydrogeology and groundwater management. We are trusted advisors, strategists, integrators and facilitators. Geocentric specializes in collaborative problem-solving with a focus on mining, environmental and natural resource management, assessment, remediation and strategic advice. Geocentric works across jurisdictions in Canada, USA and overseas and has deep expertise working with Canada's Mining, Oil and Gas, and provincial and federal governments and regulators. Geocentric has been active in cutting edge technologies in the pursuit of new and improved methodologies. We are excited to announce the launch of CSM 3D VisTM, the new innovative and affordable 3D Conceptual Site Model (CSM) software program focusing on mining sites and natural environments. CSM 3D VisTM enhances your collaboration and is a powerful visual aid, data evaluation and communication tool to help share your technical information and tell your story!Our key Hydrogeological Services include:.Development of 3-D Conceptual Site Models Site Hydrogeological Evaluations and Permitting Fate & Transport Modelling Modelling of Pit Dewatering and Post Closure Flooding Strategies, Mine Site Closure planning Witness, 3rd Party Reviews, Litigation Support

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: .

