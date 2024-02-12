Norcangeo Ltd Invites You To PDAC 2024 In Toronto

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) East St. Paul, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2024) - Visit Norcangeo Ltd at Booth #3210 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About Norcangeo Ltd

Norcangeo Ltd. is a junior exploration co. holding and advancing work on mineral properties with high Ni, Co, Cu and PGE potential located in the Thompson Nickel Belt of Northern, MB Canada. Exploration to-date has included airborne geophysics, ground geophysics, borehole drilling and till geochemistry sampling and assays. Several of the claims cover untested but drill ready high priority conductor zones and anomalies located a few kms directly east of the operating T-1 and T-3 Thompson mines. Excellent road access and proximity to City of Thompson services.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: .

