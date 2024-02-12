Ph7 Technologies Inc.: Visit Us At PDAC 2024 Convention In Toronto This March At Booth 6531N

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2024) - Visit pH7 Technologies Inc. at Booth #6531N at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About pH7 Technologies Inc.

pH7 Technologies is a cleantech firm based in Vancouver, B.C., advancing the extraction of critical metals vital to the energy transition. pH7 Technologies has developed a proprietary closed-loop extraction process that increases the supply of critical metals and minerals with a near-net-zero environmental impact. With no toxic emissions, wastewater, or effluent and lower energy consumption, pH7 partners with mines, OEMs, and recyclers seeking to minimize their environmental footprint and achieve their sustainability goals.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: .

