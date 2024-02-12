Englobe Corp.: Visit Us At PDAC 2024 Convention In Toronto This March At Booth 7028N

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2024) - Visit Englobe Corp. at Booth #7028N at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About Englobe Corp.

Englobe has more than 70 offices across Canada. We acknowledge our offices reside on traditional, treaty, and unceded territories that are part of Turtle Island and are still home to many First Nations, Métis, and Inuit peoples. Over the past 60 years, we have worked hard to earn the reputation as a recognized leader in the fields of environmental management, engineering, soils and materials, and asset integrity and quality management. As a full-service firm that provides multi-disciplinary services to clients across Canada, we have specialized and relevant experience in delivering a range of integrated geotechnical, materials and environmental engineering services specifically tailored for the mining sector. Our clients rely on us as trusted partners to support their projects from exploration through to development and operation. At Englobe, leaving a sustainable legacy for the next generation is at the heart of everything we do. We dare to imagine a better future and to make every action count. Through our caring, we are helping tobuild stronger communities and positive impacts for our clients, our people, and the planet, one project at a time.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: .

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Englobe Corp.

Philippe Rio Roberge

(438) 686-5171

...



SOURCE: Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)