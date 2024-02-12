Aurania Announces Events During PDAC 2024

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2024) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the Prospector's and Developers International Convention (PDAC) being held March 3rd - 6th, 2024 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) in Toronto, Canada.

PDAC Booth Location

Aurania will be exhibiting at booth 2948 in the Investors Exchange located in the MTCC South Building, Level 800. For more information about PDAC and registration, please visit the PDAC website:

.

March 3 rd - 5:00pm Shareholder Meet and Greet with Management

Aurania is hosting a meet-and-greet for shareholders on Sunday, March 3rd from 5:00pm-8:00pm in Salon 1, 19th Floor, at The Fairmont Royal York Hotel, 100 Front Street West, Toronto, Ontario. Due to capacity limitations, we kindly ask that you confirm your attendance no later than February 24th by RSVP to ... .

March 4 th - 8:00am Ecuador Day

Ecuador Day will take place on Monday, March 4th at 8:00am ET in Room 202B at the MTCC . Ecuador Day is being organized and hosted by the Ecuador Chamber of Mines and will run from 8:00am-12:00pm. Ecuador presents an excellent opportunity for investors with a long-term vision in the mining industry.

Annual Letter to Shareholders

If you missed Aurania's Letter to Shareholders from the CEO that was sent out on January 2nd, you can view it by clicking here .

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper in South America. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at and , as well as on Facebook at , Twitter at , and LinkedIn at .

For further information, please contact:

Carolyn Muir

VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Aurania Resources Ltd.

(416) 367-3200

...

