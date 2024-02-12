Ukraine's First Recruitment Center For Armed Forces Opens In Lviv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The first recruitment center for the Ukrainian army, which is independent of military enlistment offices, has opened in Ukraine. This is a pilot project of the Ministry of Education and Science and the Lviv City Council.

That Lviv Regional Military Enlistment Office said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"At the recruitment center, which started operating at 67 Kostia Levytskoho Street, one will be able to find out all the current information about jobs in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. It is important that the center will not be related to military enlistment offices, and the recruiters are not military personnel. Summons will not be handed here, but only consultations will be provided," the post said.

Five recruiters will work at the new recruitment center for the Ukrainian Armed Forces every day. They will consult all those wishing to join the Ukrainian army.

The opening ceremony was attended by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Enlistment Office, Colonel Artur Niiazov, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi and an authorized representative of the Ministry of Defense in charge of recruitment, Oleksiy Bezhevets.