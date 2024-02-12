Logic Simplified Merges With Evon Technologies Pvt Ltd

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Recently, the merger of Evon Technologies Pvt Ltd and Logic Simplified was announced, with exactly this synergism at its core. The two companies will be functioning as one. This Diwali, the CTO, Sumeet Arora, and the CEO, Vijendra Chauhan, made this decision known to the workforce of the two companies. The instant applause that followed Vijendra Chauhan's announcement added an extra note of celebration to the already happy occasion.



Evon Technologies, founded by Sumeet Arora 17 years ago, started as a small business with a focus on skill, passion, and commitment to establishing a presence in the technology industry. Initially relying on fixed-price projects, the company's vision progressed through hard work and strategic planning. The 'work for hire' phase strengthened its roots while maintaining a global perspective on the evolving tech landscape.



During the challenging period of the pandemic, marked by high attrition, inflation, and a looming global recession, Evon Technologies not only survived but thrived, doubling its workforce to over 400 people and tripling its revenue. Today, it stands as one of the largest and most trusted software development companies in Northern India.



In 2011, Sumeet Arora founded Logic Simplified as a specialized game design and development company. Over the past decade, the team has expanded from 3 members to over 100 top designers and developers. This growth reflects the company's solid foundation and resilience, evident in its global reach and provision of emerging technology solutions.



Logic Simplified is now a unit of Evon Technologies Pvt Ltd ( - with common leadership and a single focus. The two companies are ready to take advantage of synergies.



Synergies are typically described as 'one plus one equalling three', three being the value produced when two companies decide to work as one. Rightly so, it is time for Evon 3.0.



Going forward in its new vision, as shared by Sumeet, Evon plans to target scaling and further increase its global presence, with international delivery centers and new client locations. A renewed focus on consulting is envisioned. Price-capped implementation, with more liability and ownership, is expected.



Thanks to the merger, the diversification of the portfolio is a value addition that is a win-win for both. Logic Simplified brings to the table expertise and experience in AR,VR, Corporate Metaverse, Blockchain and Gaming domains. Evon, on the other hand, has been freely implementing Cognitive AI and Reinforcement Learning in its solutions.



Overall, with more access to industry-leading talent, market and customer base, both companies are charting a new road ahead, strategizing greater growth and productivity, while also hoping to give back to society through renewed CSR initiatives.



