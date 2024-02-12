Oneplus Dominates The Gadgets Now Awards 2023 With 9 Wins

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, 12 February 2024: The fourth edition of The Times of India Gadgets Now Awards unfolded in a spectacular ceremony, showcasing the pinnacle of innovation and technology. OnePlus emerged as the star of the night, securing an impressive nine awards, while Apple and Samsung claimed the top accolades in the smartphone and other digital product categories.



The Times News Network hosted the event, featuring competition between the tech industry titans in 15 categories, including both Jury Choice and Popular Choice awards. OnePlus showcased its dominance, with the OnePlus 11R and OnePlus Nord 3 winning in both the Jury and Popular Choice categories for Best Affordable Premium Smartphone and Best Affordable Smartphone, respectively.



Samsung stole the spotlight in seven categories, including Best Smartphone, Best Camera Smartphone, and Best Foldable Smartphone, all claiming Popular Choice. The jury's pick for Best Smartphone was Apple's iPhone 15 Pro, while AirPods Pro USB-C and MacBook Air 15 took home Popular Choice awards for Best Audio Device (TWS Earbuds) and Best Laptop, respectively. The Google Pixel 8 Pro earned the jury's recognition as the best camera smartphone.



Raju Pullan, Senior VP of Samsung's India mobile business, expressed delight at the strong market response to their top-end Galaxy and Fold series. Baljinder Singh, Director of Apple's top premium reseller, Unicorn, shared that the iPhone 15 had a resounding response among buyers, with healthy numbers continuing into the new year. OnePlus Marketing Director Ishita Grover emphasised the sustained demand for the company's products.



The Popular Choice Awards were determined through extensive online public voting. A distinguished panel of business professionals, including Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Prabhu Ram, Prasad Sanyal, Manisha Singh, Saurabh Srivastava, and Upasana Joshi, chose the Jury Choice winners at the same time.



Prasad Sanyal, Business Head of Times of India Digital, congratulated the winners, stating, "The Gadgets Now Awards are a celebration of cutting-edge technology and unparalleled innovation." He emphasised the meticulous selection process that the jury undertook and the enthusiastic public participation in selecting their favorites.



The Gadgets Now Awards, an annual initiative by the Times of India, aim to recognise technology that not only makes lives more accessible but also plays a pivotal role in shaping our future.

