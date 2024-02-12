Bahrain Shura Council Chief Lauds Historic Bonds With Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Feb 12 (KUNA) -- Chairman of Bahrain Shura Council Ali Al-Saleh underscored Monday that the historic bonds and strong relations between Bahrain and Kuwait are getting stronger through deeply rooted partnerships and closeness that influence the progression of the two countries.

Al-Saleh, in a press conference, expressed pride in the longstanding successes and achievements of Bahrain and Kuwait. He commended the strong support from King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Highlighting the deep bonds of love, kinship, and shared destiny between the two nations, he emphasized the strategic partnership across various fields like economy, politics, and commerce.

Al-Saleh also lauded the historical significance of Bahraini-Kuwaiti relations and their continued efforts in joint development programs for mutual prosperity stressing their exemplary model within the Gulf Cooperation Council. (end)

