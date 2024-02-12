Kuwait FM Credentials Of New Brazilian Amb.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 12 (KUNA) - Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received Monday a copy of the credentials of the Ambassador of Brazil to the country, Rodrigo de Araujo Jabesh. In the meeting, the Kuwaiti minister wished ambassador Jabesh success in his tenure and the relations between the two friendly countries further progress and prosper. (end) aa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.