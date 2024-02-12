               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait FM Credentials Of New Brazilian Amb.


2/12/2024 8:04:31 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 12 (KUNA) - Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received Monday a copy of the credentials of the Ambassador of Brazil to the country, Rodrigo de Araujo Jabesh.
In the meeting, the Kuwaiti minister wished ambassador Jabesh success in his tenure and the relations between the two friendly countries further progress and prosper. (end)
