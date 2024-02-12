Princess Ghida Meets Phosphate Company Chairman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 12 (Petra) - Her Royal Highness Princess Ghida Talal, Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees at the King Hussein Cancer Foundation and Center, held a meeting with Muhammad Thneibat, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC).Princess Ghida expressed gratitude for the support pledged by the JPMC towards the King Abdullah II Bin Al Hussein Building in Aqaba Governorate. The company will provide cutting-edge medical devices and equipment, significantly enhancing healthcare provisions for cancer patients from the southern governorates and improving their chances of recovery.Thneibat emphasized the humanitarian significance of the King Hussein Cancer Center's comprehensive care services for cancer patients. He affirmed the company's commitment to offering continuous support to the center, facilitating its efforts to expand healthcare and therapeutic services for cancer patients across the Kingdom.