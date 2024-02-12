King Congratulates Azeri President On Re-Election

For print media only...Amman, Feb. 12 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II has sent a cable to Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, congratulating him on his re-election, and affirming Jordan's keenness to expand cooperation Azerbaijan across various sectors.

