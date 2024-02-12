Insigniam Recognized On The 2024 Vault Consulting 50: Best Consulting Firms

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Insigniam, a leading global consulting firm announces its placement as #43 on the 2024 Vault Consulting 50 list.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Insigniam , a leading global consulting firm specializing in organizational breakthrough, innovation, and transformation, announces its placement as #43 on the 2024 Vault Consulting 50 list . This recognition underscores Insigniam's commitment to transforming the world of business and the practice of management and leadership.“This rating of our Firm by our Insigniam colleagues validates that Insigniam is a great place to work, as evidenced by zero turnover among our consultants in 2023. We invest heavily in developing our colleagues throughout their careers. We have a true meritocracy with more women partners and women in management than men. If you want a fulfilling and satisfying career in management consulting doing work that has measurable and lasting impact and value for Clients, Insigniam is your home.” –Nathan Rosenberg, Insigniam Founder and Elixirr PartnerCompared to the other firms on the list, Insigniam secured notable positions in terms of Quality-of-Life metrics: Insigniam ranked #3 for Formal Training, #6 for Level of Challenge, #7 for Work-Life Balance, and #7 for Training and Mentoring.In the realm of Diversity, Insigniam affirms its commitment to cultivating a diverse and inclusive workforce: Insigniam ranked #10 for Diversity Overall, #3 for Diversity for Women, and #5 with Diversity for Military Veterans.The Vault Consulting 50 for 2024 is based on the following weighted formula: 30 percent prestige; 15 percent firm culture; 15 percent employee satisfaction; 10 percent compensation; 10 percent work-life balance; 10 percent level of challenge; 5 percent business outlook; and 5 percent promotion policies. The survey is conducted annually and is only open to consultants who are currently employed at reputable firms in the industry.For a comprehensive overview of Insigniam's placement on the 2024 Vault Consulting 50 list, please visit Vault's official release .About Insigniam, An Elixirr CompanyIn the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments. Over thirty-five years ago, Insigniam pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world's best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation, and transformation are imperatives.About ElixirrElixirr is an award-winning global consulting firm working with clients across a diverse range of industries, markets, and geographies. Founded in 2009, the firm set out to be the 'challenger consultancy' and do things differently than the large corporate consultancies dominating the industry: working openly and collaboratively with clients from start to finish, delivering outcomes based on innovative thinking, not methodology, and treating each client's business like their own. In 2020, Elixirr listed with AIM on the London Stock Exchange. Following strong organic growth, Elixirr adopted a multi-brand strategy and has since acquired six boutique firms – Insigniam, Responsum, Den, Coast Digital, Retearn, and iOLAP – to grow their capabilities, expand into new geographies and markets, access new clients and talent, and more.

