MUSANDAM RESTAURANT RELAUNCHES AT INTERCONTINENTAL MUSCAT

MUSCAT, OMAN, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Intercontinental Muscat is delighted to announce the much-anticipated reopening of MUSANDAM , its iconic restaurant, following an extensive rebranding and renovation effort. Inspired by the awe-inspiring beauty of the Musandam Governorate, known for its azure blue oceans and golden sands, the newly revamped MUSANDAM promises a dining experience like no other.Under the creative guidance of the French Designer, Mr. Christian Lepretre, MUSANDAM has undergone a remarkable transformation that pays homage to the breath-taking vistas and cultural richness of the Musandam region. The design phase spanned 8 months, while the project itself was completed in just 6 months, showcasing commendable efficiency and dedication. Taking a stride towards national prosperity, the implementation was spearheaded by an Omani SME Company, aligning with the country's vision for value-driven projects and local contributions.MUSANDAM remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency, with all kitchen equipment meeting Energy Star standards. Additionally, VOC-free paint materials have been utilized, in line with the IHG Journey to Tomorrow initiative. The restaurant boasts state-of-the-art dimmer controls and LED lighting solutions, not only enhancing its ambiance but also contributing to energy conservation efforts. Furthermore, Demand Control Ventilation (DCV) systems ensure optimal air quality and environmental responsibility.Art enthusiasts will appreciate the meticulous attention to detail, with all artworks and paintings adorning the restaurant walls crafted by talented Omani artists. Moreover, the buffet's stone cladding features hand-crafted stones sourced from the majestic Bahla mountain, adding a touch of local craftsmanship and authenticity to the dining experience.“This renovation marks a significant milestone in our ongoing endeavour to revitalize the InterContinental Muscat. We are excited to unveil Musandam as the hotel's signature restaurant, where we will proudly showcase a fusion of local and international culinary delights," expressed Daniel Arbenz, Area General Manager of InterContinental Muscat, IHG OMRAN hotels.MUSANDAM invites guests to embark on a culinary voyage celebrating the rich tapestry of Omani flavours and international influences. Whether indulging in the daily dinner buffet (served from 6:30 pm until 10:30 pm) or experiencing the extensive Iftar buffet during the holy month of Ramadan, MUSANDAM promises an unforgettable dining escapade that tantalizes the taste buds and ignites the senses.For reservations and inquiries, call 9137324 | 24680000.Or visitAbout InterContinental® MuscatNestled along the picturesque public beachfront and spanning 35 acres of lush gardens with a distant view of the majestic Hajar Mountains, InterContinental® Muscat is a five-star urban city resort located in the heart of Muscat's prestigious residential and diplomatic quarter. Renowned as one of the country's most prestigious event venues, our elegant meeting spaces can accommodate up to 500 guests. With inviting pools, and its close proximity to the Royal Opera House, Mutrah Souk, and Muscat's City Centre, InterContinental® Muscat invites you to discover the beauty and culture of Oman.Our on-site dining options offer a culinary journey for every palate. Experience Tr for light meals, indulge in authentic Italian cuisine at Tomato, savor a diverse range of dishes at Musandam, our signature restaurant, unwind at Al Ghazal Pub, an original English pub, relish Traditional Arabic Cuisine at Mynah's Edge, and explore the award-winning French Polynesian delights at Trader Vic's. Our stunning and versatile event space, combined with our prestigious location, provides the ideal setting for meetings and conferences in Muscat. 