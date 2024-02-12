Organogenesis Holdings Inc. To Participate In The BTIG Snowbird Medtech, Digital Health, Life Science And Diagnostic Tools Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CANTON, Mass., Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today announced that management will participate in the BTIG Snowbird MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference, which is being held at the Cliff Lodge in Snowbird, UT from February 13th-14th.



Management will participate in 1x1 meetings on Wednesday, February 14th. There will be no formal presentation.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care and surgical and sports medicine markets. Organogenesis offers a comprehensive portfolio of innovative regenerative products to address patient needs across the continuum of care. For more information, visit .

