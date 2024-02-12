(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the "Company" or "VitalHub") (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF) is pleased to announce the first Canadian customer for the Intouch with Health Queue Management & Patient Journey Optimization Platform with Newfoundland & Labrador Health Services (Western Zone). Newfoundland & Labrador Health Services have signed a multi-year service and support agreement to implement the Intouch platform at their new Corner Brook Acute Care Hospital. This represents a significant milestone for VitalHub in Canada.



The Intouch patient flow improvement technology is implemented across more than 120 hospitals globally. In the UK, Intouch processes more than 55 million appointments annually, representing 56% of all National Health Services outpatient attendances, it is the leading solution of this kind in the country.

This agreement comes on the back of Newfoundland & Labrador Health Services having issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) with the objective of enhancing queue management and optimizing patient flow at the newly built Corner Brook Acute Care Hospital which is officially opening in the summer of 2024. In response to this RFP, VitalHub presented its innovative Intouch with Health Patient Journey Optimization Platform, drawing on the insight and experience gathered from successful deployments globally.

The implementation of the Intouch platform is poised to significantly enhance the check-in and registration procedures, promoting more efficient flow management for central registration and all outpatient departments at the Corner Brook Acute Care Hospital. This strategic enhancement is anticipated to elevate the overall experience for both patients and staff members in the new facility.

The award-winning Intouch platform integrates with Hospital Information Systems (HIS), supporting a joined-up approach to patient centred care and optimized workstreams, as previously isolated systems and processes become connected in a seamless manner. From one centralized dashboard, staff can manage each stage of an outpatient journey, regardless of location or appointment type, including:

. Face-to-face hospital appointments

. Virtual (video or phone) appointments

. Remote appointments in the community

The Flow Manager module provides staff with oversight of the patient journey in real-time, supporting coordinated and efficient patient flow, inside the hospital.

“We are excited to partner with Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services as they near the opening of the new hospital in Corner Brook. Contributing to innovation in the province and helping their team deliver on their goal of optimizing access to care and the experience of patients receiving care is important to us. We look forward to contributing to the positive impact that this hospital is going to have for patients in western Newfoundland and Labrador,” said Niels Tofting, EVP, Business Development & Marketing, VitalHub.

About Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services

Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services brings together four regional health authorities – Eastern Health, Central Health, Western Health, Labrador-Grenfell Health – and the Newfoundland and Labrador Centre for Health Information. The creation of NL Health Services was announced by the Provincial Government in Budget 2022, following recommendations from Health Accord NL.

NL Health Services provides a broad range of programs and services to the people of Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) through a large suite of facilities, clinics, and community services, overseen by the five zones : Central, Eastern-Rural, Eastern-Urban, Labrador-Grenfell, and Western.

About VitalHub

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience and optimize outcomes.

VitalHub Corp. (the“Company” or“VitalHub”) provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination & Optimization, and Patient Flow & Operational Visibility solutions.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive merger and acquisition (“M&A”) plan. Currently VitalHub serves more than 1,000 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, the Middle East, and Europe.

VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The VitalHub team comprises more than 400 team members globally. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "VHI" and on the OTC Markets OTCQX Exchange under the symbol“VHIBF”

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

