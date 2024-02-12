Seasoned Professional, Jared Orich, Hired To Bolster OGARAJETS Technical Services Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jared Orich - Technical Services Manager

Leading aircraft acquisitions and sales firm makes strong technical hire

ATLANTA, GA, USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OGARAJETS ( ), synonymous with concierge-level service in aircraft acquisitions and sales, proudly announces the appointment of Jared Orich to its cadre of experts. As Technical Services Manager, Orich-armed with over twenty years in aviation and a suite of certifications-embodies the ethical and professional ethos of OGARAJETS.A Canadian aviation connoisseur, Jared Orich is dual-certified, holding both the American Airframe & Powerplant (A&P) Certificate and the Canadian Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (AME) M1 & M2 designations. His unique status as Transport Canada's Minister's Delegate – Maintenance (MD-M) underscores his profound expertise.With an eminent trail of roles, from mechanic to airworthiness manager, Orich has skillfully managed maintenance processes, navigated complex regulations, and led teams with judicious foresight. Sparked by a youth immersed in aviation through his father's legacy, Jared's passion for flight is ingrained.Aaron Smelsky, Director of The OGARA Support Team commented,“Jared contributes more than incredible knowledge; he is proficient in developing systems and processes, and is fluent in English and German, further enhancing the team's international reach.”Outside the hangar, Jared's altruistic spirit shines in volunteer work, while his vigor is matched by his love for his family, martial arts and the great outdoors.About OGARAJETSFounded in 1980 and based in Atlanta, OGARAJETS provides comprehensive and attentive service for aircraft acquisitions and sales for clients worldwide. The company has overseen more than $7 billion in new and pre-owned aircraft transactions and has worked with stakeholders in 50 countries. Beyond its financial strength and operational excellence, the organization's reputation for integrity and a client-first approach has earned OGARAJETS a level of trust and confidence that is rare in the industry.

Luke Leonard

OGARAJETS LLC

+1 770-955-3554

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn