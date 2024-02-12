Temperature-Controlled Packaging Solution Market Valued At US$15.881 Billion In 2022, To Witness Significant Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The temperature-controlled packaging solutions market was valued at US$15.881 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.97%.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2022 and 2029, the temperature-controlled packaging solutions market was valued at US$15.881 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.97%.Temperature-controlled packaging solutions offer advanced solutions to the pharmaceutical industry and provide a controlled environment for pharmaceutical products, safeguarding them from temperature variations that can compromise their quality and the growing pharmaceutical industry bolsters the growth of the temperature-controlled packaging solutions market. For instance, according to the Department of Pharmaceuticals, the Department executed a Central Sector Scheme titled Strengthening of Pharmaceuticals Industry with three subschemes (Rs.500 Cr) and two park schemes, one for Bulk Drugs (Rs.3000 Cr) and another for medical equipment (Rs.400 Cr).Temperature-controlled packaging solutions are specifically designed packaging solutions to deliver precise thermal protection for sensitive products during transportation and storage. These solutions are essential for pharmaceuticals, health care, and other FMCG sectors. Growing innovations in customized flexible packaging is driving the temperature-controlled packaging solutions market growth.Numerous product launches, developments and innovations are taking place in the market, accelerating the growth of the temperature-controlled packaging solutions market. For instance, in August 2023, Ranpak Holdings Corporation announced the global launch of the RecyCold climaliner solution, an extremely efficient, sustainable thermal liner designed to meet cold chain shipping requirements in a variety of end markets. Additionally, in September 2022, Peli BioThermal announced the launch of Credo Go, its newest reusable, flexible temperature-controlled shipping solution which is supplied with -2, -4, or -6TIC configurations to adjust thermal duration up or down and switches between open and tight temperature control to meet common and complex shipping lane profiles.,Access sample report or view details:The temperature-controlled packaging solutions market, based on system is segmented into two main categories namely active, and passive. Active systems account for a major share of the temperature-controlled packaging solutions market as they are widely utilized as they rely on external power sources and machinery to actively control and regulate the temperature within the packaging. These systems frequently use electric compressors, cooling units, or heaters to maintain the desired temperature range.The temperature-controlled packaging solutions market, based on product type is segmented into two main categories namely insulated shippers, and insulated containers. Insulated shippers account for a significant market share as they are widely utilized as temperature-controlled packaging solutions as they are use insulating materials such as expanded polystyrene (EPS) or polyurethane foam to help keep the container at the desired temperature.The temperature-controlled packaging solutions market, based on application is segmented into three main categories namely frozen, chilled, and ambient. Chilled temperature-controlled packaging is commonly used to transport perishable goods that need to be kept cool but not frozen, such as fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products, and certain pharmaceuticals. This type of packaging keeps the products at a constant temperature range, usually between 0 and 8 degrees Celsius, preserving their quality and extending their shelf life.The temperature-controlled packaging solutions market, based on end-users is segmented into three main categories namely healthcare, food and beverages, and others. Temperature-controlled packaging solutions are widely used in the healthcare industry to ensure the safe transportation and storage of vaccines, medications, and other medical supplies that require specific temperature conditions. Temperature-controlled packaging solutions are crucial to maintain the integrity and effectiveness of these products.North America is anticipated to account for a significant share of the temperature-controlled packaging solutions market due to the increasing investments in the pharmaceutical industry in the major economies in the region. For instance, according to the White House, the Department of Health and Human Services invested $40 million to broaden the role of biomanufacturing in pharmaceutical active ingredients (APIs), antibiotics, and essential starting materials.The research includes coverage of Pelican BioThermal LLC, Sonoco Products Company, Sofrigam SA Ltd, Deutsche Post AG (DHL), FedEx Corp, Cold Chain Technologies, SKF, OMEGA Engineering, Testo SE & Co, and Tempack are significant market players in the temperature-controlled packaging solutions market.The market analytics report segments the temperature-controlled packaging solutions market as follows:.BY SYSTEM TYPEoActiveoPassive.BY PRODUCT TYPEoInsulated Shippers.Panel and Envelopes.EPS Shippers.OthersoInsulated Containers.Chest Style.Upright Style.Others.BY APPLICATIONoFrozenoChilledoAmbient.BY END-USERoHealthcareoFood and BeveragesoOthers.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Italy.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Taiwan.Thailand.Indonesia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Pelican BioThermal LLC.Sonoco Products Company.Sofrigam SA Ltd.Deutsche Post AG (DHL).FedEx Corp.Cold Chain Technologies.SKF.OMEGA Engineering.Testo SE & Co.TempackExplore More Reports:.Packaging Machinery Market:.Insulated Packaging Market:.Insulated Shipping Boxes Market:

