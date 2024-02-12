(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Burlingame, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market, By Technology Type (Electro chemical, Thermal Storage, Mechanical Energy Storage, Other Storage Technology), By Application Type (Transportation, Grid Storage) and By Geography: Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2030. According to the report, the global advanced energy storage systems market was valued at US$ 18.22 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 38.29 Bn by 2030 , growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $18.12 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $38.29 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.80% Historical Data 2017–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technology Type, By Application Type Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Restraints & Challenges . Lack of a legislative and regulatory policy with regards to AES Growth Drivers . Increasing demand and investments in renewable sources of energy

. Governmental regulations supporting the use of renewable energy

Another driver for the market is the increasing focus on grid modernization and electrification. As the demand for electricity continues to rise, there is a need to upgrade and modernize the existing power infrastructure. Advanced energy storage systems play a vital role in enhancing grid stability, managing peak demand, and integrating distributed energy resources into the grid. Moreover, these systems enable effective load balancing, reducing the strain on the grid and minimizing the risk of power outages.

Market Trends:

One of the key trends observed in the Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market is the growing popularity of battery energy storage systems. These systems are widely adopted in various applications including residential, commercial, and utility-scale projects. Battery energy storage systems offer numerous advantages such as high energy density, fast response time, and long cycle life. The declining cost of lithium-ion batteries has also contributed to their increased adoption in the market.

Another trend is the rising deployment of energy storage systems in the transportation sector, particularly electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs). These vehicles require efficient energy storage solutions to ensure optimal performance and extended range.

Market Opportunities

Electrochemical energy storage systems are expected to hold a dominant position in the advanced energy storage systems market. This technology type involves the use of chemical reactions within the system to store and release energy. It is widely used in various applications such as renewable energy integration, electric vehicles, and grid stabilization.

The dominance of electrochemical energy storage systems can be attributed to their high efficiency, long cycle life, and fast response time. These systems are capable of providing high power and energy density, making them suitable for a wide range of applications. The increasing adoption of renewable energy sources and the growing demand for electric vehicles are expected to drive the market for electrochemical energy storage systems.

The transportation application segment is expected to dominate the advanced energy storage systems market. With the increasing focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and the shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles, the demand for energy storage systems in the transportation sector is growing rapidly.

Energy storage systems play a crucial role in electric vehicles by providing power for propulsion and improving the overall performance and range of the vehicles. The transportation sector is also exploring the use of energy storage systems in other applications such as public transportation vehicles, trains, and ships.

The transportation application segment offers significant market opportunities for advanced energy storage systems manufacturers. The increasing investments in infrastructure development for electric vehicle charging stations and the government initiatives to promote electric mobility are driving the demand for energy storage systems in this sector.

Recent Development:

On December 2022, ABB an automation company and Red Hat a software company announced a global partnership to enable industries using ABB's process automation and industrial software to scale rapidly and flexibly leveraging Red Hat's industry leading enterprise platform.

On 19 January 2023, LG Chem a chemical company completes acquisition of AVEO oncology. AVEO to become the U.S. foundation for LG Chem life science's oncology division in 2023.

Key Market Takeaways :

The advanced energy storage systems market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 9.80% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources and the growing demand for energy storage in various applications.

On the basis of technology type, the electrochemical segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to its high efficiency, long cycle life, and fast response time. Thermal storage and mechanical energy storage are also significant segments in the market.

In terms of application type, the transportation segment is expected to dominate the market, driven by the increasing demand for energy storage systems in electric and hybrid vehicles. The grid storage segment also offers significant market opportunities.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the advanced energy storage systems market. The region is characterized by the presence of key players and the increasing investments in renewable energy projects.

Key players operating in the advanced energy storage systems market include ABB Ltd., LG Chem, Ltd., Samsung SDI Co., Ltd, General Electric Company, and Tesla Inc. These players are focusing on product innovation and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position.

Overall, the advanced energy storage systems market offers lucrative opportunities for manufacturers and investors. The growing demand for energy storage in various sectors, along with the increasing investments in renewable energy projects, are driving the market growth. Manufacturers should focus on developing innovative and cost-effective energy storage solutions to capitalize on these market opportunities.

Detailed Segmentation

Global Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market, By Application



Transportation Grid Storage

Global Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market, By Technology,



Electro Chemical



Lithium-Ion Battery



Lead Acid Battery



Sodium Sulfur (NAS) Battery



Flow Battery

Nickel Metal Hydride (NIMH) & Nickel Cadmium Battery (NICD)

Thermal Storage



Thermo Chemical Energy Storage



Sensible Heat Thermal Energy Storage

Latent Heat Thermal Energy Storage

Mechanical Energy Storage



Pumped Hydro Energy Storage



Flywheel Energy Storage

Compressed Air & Liquid Air Energy Storage Other Storage Technologies



Global Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market, By Geography:



North America



U.S.

Canada

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe



Germany



U.K.



Spain



France



Italy



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



South Africa



GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa

