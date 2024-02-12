Enteral Nutrition Market Set To Expand, Projected To Reach $12.29 Billion By 2027: Insights From Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The enteral nutrition market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, a growing aging population, and advancements in nutritional science and technology. Enteral nutrition, encompassing various methods of delivering essential nutrients directly to the gastrointestinal tract, has become vital for individuals facing challenges with oral intake due to medical conditions such as cancer, diabetes, gastrointestinal disorders, and malnutrition.

As of 2018, the global enteral nutrition market was valued at $6,762 million, and it is expected to reach $12,294 million by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

One significant contributor to the market's growth is the surge in demand for enteral nutrition products during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a public health emergency of international concern in January 2020, the nutritional needs of patients suffering from the virus became paramount. Enteral nutrition played a crucial role in meeting these needs, particularly for patients requiring intensive care management and those experiencing nutritional deficits due to the virus.

The market is segmented based on various factors, including protein composition, form, age group, distribution channel, and region. Standard protein diets accounted for a significant portion of the market in 2018, with their popularity continuing due to their effectiveness in addressing the nutritional requirements of patients with various medical conditions. Hospital sales constitute the primary distribution channel for enteral nutrition products, given the high number of inpatients and outpatients requiring such nutritional support.

In terms of regional analysis, the Asia-Pacific region presents promising opportunities for market players. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, a growing elderly population, healthcare reforms, and technological advancements are driving the demand for enteral nutrition products in this region. Key players in the global enteral nutrition market include Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Danone S.A., Fresenius Kabi AG, Nestlé S.A., and others.

Stakeholders in the enteral nutrition market stand to benefit from the comprehensive analysis provided in this report. By understanding current trends, future projections, and competitive landscapes, stakeholders can make informed decisions and capitalize on emerging opportunities within the market. Additionally, insights into regional dynamics enable stakeholders to tailor their strategies to specific geographical markets, further enhancing their competitive edge. Overall, the enteral nutrition market presents promising prospects for growth and innovation, driven by the evolving healthcare landscape and the increasing focus on nutrition as a cornerstone of wellness and disease management.

