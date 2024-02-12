SHINING 3D And ITXPROS Announce Strategic Partnership To Distribute Digital Dentistry Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHINING 3D and ITXPROS Announce Strategic Partnership

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ITXPROS, pioneering digital dentistry solution provider, and SHINING 3D, a leading provider of high-precision 3D digitizing and printing solutions, have announced a strategic partnership to distribute SHINING 3D's dental products in the US market. The partnership aims to offer accessible and efficient 3D digital solutions to dental practitioners and labs in the United States.SHINING 3D's dental products include 3D printing solutions, desktop scanners, Metismile facial scanners, and intraoral scanners, providing a complete digital dental solution from 3D scan to 3D print, for both dental practices and labs.These products offer high-quality, accurate, and reliable 3D scanning, and printing solutions for various applications and needs. Shining 3D was established in 2004, and has been dedicated to 3D technology for more than 19 years.ITXPROS is a professional digital dentistry provider, with a focus on innovation and problem solving that offers comprehensive training, support, and full service treatment planning and digital design solutions to its customers.ITXPROS has a strong network of customers and partners, as well as a wealth of experience and expertise in digital dentistry technologies.The partnership between SHINING 3D and ITXPROS will enable both parties to leverage their strengths and resources, and to provide better products and services to their customers and partners. The partnership will also expand the reach and influence of SHINING 3D's products in the US market, and enhance the awareness and adoption of 3D digital solutions in the dental industry."We are very excited to partner with ITXPROS, a professional and reputable provider of digital dentistry solutions in the US. We believe that this partnership will bring great value and benefits to our customers and partners, and will help us achieve our vision of becoming a 3D digital technology company with global influence." said Bo Pang, Vice General Manager at SHINING 3D."We are thrilled to partner with SHINING 3D, a leading provider of high-precision 3D digitizing solutions. I am a firm believer in the benefits of a fully digital dentistry workflow. By partnering with SHINING 3D, we are able to empower dental practitioners and labs with accurate, reliable tools to take advantage of this workflow. '' said Ahmad“AK” Khater,BDS, CEO of ITXPROS.For more information about the partnership please visit:About ITXPROSCreated with the purpose of overcoming industry challenges, ITXPROS' team of dentists, engineers and executives work together every day to enhance the workflow of dental professionals and the standard of care they provide to their patients.Based in Tampa, FL, ITXPROS has set forth to take the industry by storm as the ultimate digital dentistry solution provider.About SHINING 3DFounded in 2004, SHINING 3D has focused on the research & development, manufacturing, and application of high-precision 3D digital products for over 19 years. SHINING 3D is committed to becoming an industry leader in 3D digital technology with global influence promoting the popularization and application of 3D digital technology while offering accessible, efficient, and high-tech solutions.With its headquarters in Hangzhou, China, SHINING 3D also operates out of Hong Kong, China; Stuttgart, Germany; and San Leandro and Tampa in the United States.

