Dialogue Can Resolve Issue Of Protesting Farmers Too: Haryana Home Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Feb 12 (IANS) Haryana Home Anil Vij on Monday said dialogue can resolve any issue and this issue of protesting farmers would also be resolved.

"We will do whatever is necessary to ensure the safety of our state's people and to maintain peace," Vij told the media when asked about the farmers' proposed march to Delhi passing through Haryana.

He said discussions with farmer organisations are already underway.

"In this series, three ministers of the Central government have come to Chandigarh from Delhi for the second round of talks. The first round of talks has taken place.

Describing farmers as 'anndata', Vij said the farmer feeds about 140 crore people of the country.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that we have to focus on the poor, women, youth, and farmers and he has asked to give emphasis in this regard," he added.

Heavy security and massive traffic diversions at the entry points in Haryana ahead of farmers' protest march to the national capital on February 13 severely impacted the movements of commuters. Amidst the police build up on almost all national highways and major roads, the commuters opted village routes to enter Haryana for their onward journey.

The sealing of Punjab-Haryana borders by putting up barricades, boulders, tippers filled with sand and barbed wires and iron spikes, has impacted the movement of vehicular traffic with huge traffic snarls. Paramilitary forces have been deployed to prevent untoward incidents.

