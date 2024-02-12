27 Arrested In Israeli Military Raids Across Occupied West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Feb 12 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces arrested 27 Palestinians Monday as they staged new raids across the West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club.It said in a statement that troops stormed into areas of Nablus, Qalqilya, Ramallah, El Bireh, Hebron, Jenin and Tubas as well as Arab neighbourhoods of occupied East Jerusalem and rounded up the "wanted people."The occupation army has intensified deadly search-and-arrest raids across the occupied territory since Israel launched its war on the Gaza Strip on October 7 in which hundreds were killed and thousands arrested.