RADIATION BUSINESS SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES SALE OF CANCER CENTERS IN $236,135,000 BOND MARKET TRANSACTION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiation Business Solutions (RBS) and affiliated companies of RBS Evolution, along with Loop Capital, have consummated a $236 million transaction in the sale of several radiation oncology centers to institutional bond investors and clients of RBS. The 501c3 structure allows tax-exempt bonds to secure the permanency of care to patients in remote areas while creating succession opportunities and continued autonomy to providers outside typical hospital arrangements.



"Our mission of 'Impacting Patients, Provider Champions' is fulfilled through this structure. Two years of working for, and with, providers, legal teams, valuation firms, and an array of experts that we brought together resulted in a very positive outcome for everyone." says Daniel Moore, CEO of

RBS. "Hundreds of disparate centers across the nation with a modest census, technology upgrade needs, and financial pressures are in need of aggregation and converting to a foundation bond model. We have a lot of work yet to do."

Global investment firm Loop Capital assisted in the bond placement. "This transaction was unique to the bond community as it was physician-driven, high margin/value, outpatient and asset light," said Prakash Ramani, Managing Director of Loop Capital's Investment Banking Division and Head of Healthcare. "Working with RBS as the radiation oncology subject matter experts, we were able to leverage their relationships and, together, design an innovative solution that balanced the needs of the bondholders and sellers."

RBS, with offices in Tennessee, Pennsylvania, and Texas, impacts 4,000 cancer patients a day through its strategic consulting, joint ventures, succession models, full-service billing, prior authorizations, Proton appeal/predictive services, payor and case rate negotiations, de novo sites, and investment opportunities. For more, visit

.

SOURCE Radiation Business Solutions