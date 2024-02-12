Beneficient Engages Leading Investor Relations Firm Darrow Associates To Enhance Capital Markets Presence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beneficient (Nasdaq: BENF) (the“Company”), a technology-enabled platform providing liquidity and related trust and custody services to holders of alternative assets, today announced it has retained Darrow Associates to represent the Company as its investor relations (“IR”) advisor. In this capacity, Darrow Associates will support Beneficient as the primary contact with investors and will seek to increase awareness of the Company's growth opportunities with the broader financial community.



“We are excited about the new partnership with Darrow Associates as our IR representative,” said Brad Heppner, Founder and CEO of Beneficient.“We have much work ahead of us to enhance our investor communication strategy and effectively relay our exciting story to Wall Street. The Darrow Associates team has significant and highly relevant IR experience as well as an outstanding investment community network, which we believe will complement the leadership of Beneficient as we work together to communicate our value to investors.”

“Beneficient has done a tremendous amount of work to develop a state-of-the-art fintech platform, AltAccess , and an innovative trust structure that we believe uniquely enables them to provide a new solution for the estimated $200 billion of prospective private equity assets searching for a simple, rapid, regulated, and cost-effective approach to liquidity,” said Jordan Darrow, Founder of Darrow Associates.“We believe Beneficient's business model is unique and provides a compelling solution to customers with illiquid alternative assets while also providing public market investors with the ability to own equity in a company whose balance sheet provides exposure to over 250 private market funds that are globally diversified, spanning multiple asset classes including private equity, real estate, natural resources, debt and venture capital. We look forward to the opportunity to bring Beneficient's story to the investment community and participate in their mission to democratize the market for alternative investments.”

About Beneficient

Beneficient (Nasdaq: BENF) – Ben, for short – is on a mission to democratize the global alternative asset investment market by providing traditionally underserved investors – mid-to-high net worth individuals and small-to-midsized institutions – with early liquidity exit solutions that could help them unlock the value in their alternative assets. Ben's AltQuoteTM tool provides customers with a range of potential liquidity exit options within minutes, while customers can log on to the AltAccess® portal to digitize their alternative assets in order to explore early exit opportunities, receive proposals for liquidity in a secure online environment, engage custodial services for the digital alternative assets and receive data analytics to better inform investment decision making. Its subsidiary, Beneficient Fiduciary Financial, L.L.C., received its charter under the State of Kansas' Technology-Enabled Fiduciary Financial Institution (TEFFI) Act and is subject to regulatory oversight by the Kansas Office of the State Bank Commissioner.

About Darrow Associates

Darrow Associates is an investor relations and financial communications firm with coverage throughout the United States. The firm was established in New York in 2005 and since that time has added to its professional staff to become one of the largest and most trusted IR consulting firms for middle market companies. Darrow Associates professionals have significant experience in partnering with public and pre-IPO companies in the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT), business services, alternative energy, clean technology, healthcare/medtech, financial services, industrial, and aerospace and defense industries. Additional information is available at

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact, including related to our ability to increase our capital markets presence and communicate our value to investors and statements regarding, but not limited to, our expectations, hopes, beliefs, intention, or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“will,”“would,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts

Investors:

Matt Kreps

214-597-8200

...

Michael Wetherington

214-284-1199

...

...

Media:

Longacre Square Partners

Greg Marose / Dan Zacchei

...