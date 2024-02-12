OTC Markets Group Welcomes Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd. To OTCQX

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd. (ASX: KPG; OTCQX: KPGHF), a specialist chartered accounting network, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol“KPGHF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Founder and CEO Brett Kelly said,“We have been approached by many US prospective shareholders in the past to make it easier for them to acquire KPG shares. Having our shares traded on the OTCQX will provide another avenue for investors and shareholders to access our shares. We continue to look for quality Shareholders who are invested in our business for the long term and view themselves as part-owners of Kelly+Partners.”

Rimon Law acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd.

Kelly+Partners is a specialist chartered accounting network established in 2006 to provide a better service to private clients, private businesses & their owners, and families.

Growing from two greenfield offices in North Sydney and the Central Coast, Kelly+Partners now consists of 37 operating businesses across 34 locations in Australia, Hong Kong and the United States.

In total, the team consists of more than 500 people, including 91 partners, who service over 23,000 SME clients.

The holding company, Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited, was listed on ASX on 21 June 2017.

Over the past 17 years, Kelly+Partners has undertaken 70 individual transactions in order to build the current accounting network. This includes the transformation of 50+ external firms, and the launch of 20+ greenfield businesses.

KPG's ownership structure and unique operating model (Partner-Owner-DriverTM) is transforming the Australian accounting market and provides a strong platform for long-term sustainable growth. The combination of a proven business model and specialist operational expertise enables KPG to help solve many of the issues currently facing both the accounting sector and the SME cli-ents of our firms.

