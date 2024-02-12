Mauritania: Foreign Minister Meets Algerian Counterpart

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Mauritanians Abroad, Mr. Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug, met on Friday in Nouakchott with Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Mr. Ahmed Attaf, who is on a visit to Mauritania.
The meeting discussed various areas of cooperation between Mauritania and Algeria and ways to enhance and develop them, as well as issues of common interest.
