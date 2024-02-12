Mauritania: President Of Republic Holds Talks With Spanish Prime Minister, European Union Commission President

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

On 8 February, in Nouakchott, His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, the President of the Republic, met with Mr. Pedro Sánchez, the Prime Minister of Spain, and Ms. Ursula Von Der Leyen, the President of the European Commission.

The talks focused on ways to promote cooperative relations between Mauritania and the Kingdom of Spain, on one hand, and between Mauritania and the European Union, on the other, notably the fight against illegal immigration between Mauritania and the European Union.

