Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) To Work With Member States To Foster Democracy And Good Governance

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will continue to promote the ideals of democracy and good governance as well as accountability and transparency.

President of ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu-Touray gave this assurance at the conclusion of the extraordinary session of the Mediation and Security Council (MSC) at the Ministerial Level convened to discuss the recent decision of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to withdraw from ECOWAS.

At the end of the meeting held in Abuja, Nigeria, the council urged Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to pursue sustained dialogue and reconciliation and stressed the critical need for diplomacy and unity in the face of regional challenges.

Dr. Alieu-Touray highlighted the yearnings of ECOWAS citizens for good governance stressing that“people in the region are asking for accountable and democratic governments and ECOWAS needs to reflect the aspirations of the people”.

He says ECOWAS is alive to the demands of the population which is why several of its protocols were revised to reflect these demands.

Dr. Alieu-Touray added that“it is not the will of the people to move away from democratic principles, transparency and popular participation in governance. This is what ECOWAS stands for and we will continue to work with each and every member state to promote those ideals”.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).